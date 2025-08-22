Map & UI Polish
Fixed a patch on the desert map that wasn't the right material
Made the crosshair dynamic to the weapon. In other words, the crosshair will move locations to center where the bullet is going
Updated the text when uploading to the leaderboard to show the time when it'll finish before exiting to the main menu (which is 3 seconds)
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the grenade image would disappear from the UI (this has been a re-occurring bug because I couldn't find the source of the issue, so please email/message me if it still occurs)
Changed files in this update