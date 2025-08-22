 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19671429 Edited 22 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Map & UI Polish

  • Fixed a patch on the desert map that wasn't the right material

  • Made the crosshair dynamic to the weapon. In other words, the crosshair will move locations to center where the bullet is going

  • Updated the text when uploading to the leaderboard to show the time when it'll finish before exiting to the main menu (which is 3 seconds)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the timer would reset at 60 seconds instead of 59

  • Fixed a bug where the grenade image would disappear from the UI (this has been a re-occurring bug because I couldn't find the source of the issue, so please email/message me if it still occurs)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3569051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link