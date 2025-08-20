 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19671423 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Right now, the full game of Slumberer's Universe has finally been released! After over four years of development, I can confidently say the game has been finished at last. I've worked hard for this moment, and it is an enormous event for me. I hope you will enjoy playing it as much as I have enjoyed making this game. The game will take about 8 - 11 hours to play through.

For those who had previously played the demo, many improvements have been made to the overall game experience, as well as the first chapter, so you can expect an even more polished experience with the full game.

If you haven't played the demo yet, but are interested in the game, go try that out! You can play the prologue AND the first chapter for free with the demo, and you can even continue playing with you demo's save file in the full game.

Right now, I have nothing else to say. I hope you are interested in Slumberer's Universe, and that this game can genuinely impact you. Thank you for reading!

