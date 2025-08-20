 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19671377 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:14:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Major Changes

  • New World — the entire world has been redesigned (old saves are no longer compatible).

  • New Map & Minimap System — navigation system completely reworked.

⚔️ Gameplay

  • Lumber system fully reworked.

  • All trees in the world are now chop-able.

  • All locations slightly reworked for better atmosphere.

  • Trading City redesigned — now it’s simply the Shop.

  • Added blood trail effect on the ground when bleeding.

  • Building is now allowed anywhere, not just on roads.

⚡ Optimization

  • World optimization: FPS improved by 70–100%.

🛠 Fixes & Support

  • Fixed a bug where items disappeared from the small wooden chest after saving.

  • Added support for all controllers via Steam API Controller.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3603941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link