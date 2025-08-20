🔥 Major Changes
New World — the entire world has been redesigned (old saves are no longer compatible).
New Map & Minimap System — navigation system completely reworked.
⚔️ Gameplay
Lumber system fully reworked.
All trees in the world are now chop-able.
All locations slightly reworked for better atmosphere.
Trading City redesigned — now it’s simply the Shop.
Added blood trail effect on the ground when bleeding.
Building is now allowed anywhere, not just on roads.
⚡ Optimization
World optimization: FPS improved by 70–100%.
🛠 Fixes & Support
Fixed a bug where items disappeared from the small wooden chest after saving.
Added support for all controllers via Steam API Controller.
Changed files in this update