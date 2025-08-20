Improved soldiers system - each soldier gives % dmg, each threshold of soldiers add additional % dmg.
Training soldiers - you can get training manuals from expeditions and train your soldiers to give more % dmg
Buff to Ore Mine
Offline resource generation(the level you closed the game on will be the level you farm offline)
Borderless window mode
Update 0.80
