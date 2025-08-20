 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19671376
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved soldiers system - each soldier gives % dmg, each threshold of soldiers add additional % dmg.

  • Training soldiers - you can get training manuals from expeditions and train your soldiers to give more % dmg

  • Buff to Ore Mine

  • Offline resource generation(the level you closed the game on will be the level you farm offline)

  • Borderless window mode

