20 August 2025 Build 19671374 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello burglars,

There’s no better time to jump aboard: our newest update, Cruise into Madness, is now live — and to celebrate, Dark Hours is 25% off for a limited time! 🛒

From August 20 to September 3, you can grab the game at a discounted price and start your terrifying heist night.

Cruise into Madness - Major Update Now Available!

If you haven’t heard yet, we’ve just released a major update packed with new content:

  • 🐙 New monster: The Driftborn

  • 🚢 New environment: The Cruise ship

  • ☠️ Nightmare Mode: Multiple monsters, no mercy

  • And more!

Find more info about the update here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2208570/view/498328557405079851

What’s Dark Hours?

Dark Hours is a co-op survival horror game for up to 4 players. Your heist has been disrupted by a supernatural event, and your team of robbers is now trapped with an evil entity. Forget your plan, your mission is to survive. Explore and cooperate to find a way out!

Whether you're planning your first heist or coming back for more chaos, now’s the perfect moment to hop on board.

Have fun!

Raven

🔔 Don’t want to miss the latest about Dark Hours? Follow us:

Discord Tiktok Bluesky Twitter Instagram

Or contact us at contact@darkhours-thegame.com

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
  • Loading history…
