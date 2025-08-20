Hello burglars,

There’s no better time to jump aboard: our newest update, Cruise into Madness, is now live — and to celebrate, Dark Hours is 25% off for a limited time! 🛒

From August 20 to September 3, you can grab the game at a discounted price and start your terrifying heist night.

Cruise into Madness - Major Update Now Available!

If you haven’t heard yet, we’ve just released a major update packed with new content:

🐙 New monster: The Driftborn

🚢 New environment: The Cruise ship

☠️ Nightmare Mode: Multiple monsters, no mercy

And more!

Find more info about the update here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2208570/view/498328557405079851

What’s Dark Hours?

Dark Hours is a co-op survival horror game for up to 4 players. Your heist has been disrupted by a supernatural event, and your team of robbers is now trapped with an evil entity. Forget your plan, your mission is to survive. Explore and cooperate to find a way out!

Whether you're planning your first heist or coming back for more chaos, now’s the perfect moment to hop on board.

Have fun!

Raven

Or contact us at contact@darkhours-thegame.com