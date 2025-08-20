 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19671353 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Ship "Atakebune"

Added the Atakebune Type.A, a ship resembling a floating castle!

The Atakebune Type.A is a mid-sized ship with impressive combat capabilities. As it is primarily powered by rowing, a large crew is essential to unlock its full operational potential.

Customize this magnificent ship to your liking and set sail to sink your enemies!

Changes

  • Added new ship: Atakebune Type.A.

  • Sail equipment durability now decreases only when sailing at 80% or more of the ship’s maximum speed.

  • Wind direction is now fixed depending on the region.

  • Added a chance for AI ships to begin their retreat behavior later.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some lamps on the Galley Type.A could not be removed.

  • Fixed a crew spawning issue on the Galley Type.A and Turtle Ship Type.A.

  • Fixed an issue where a single cannonball could deal damage multiple times to the same target.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999321
