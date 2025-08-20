New Ship "Atakebune"
Added the Atakebune Type.A, a ship resembling a floating castle!
The Atakebune Type.A is a mid-sized ship with impressive combat capabilities. As it is primarily powered by rowing, a large crew is essential to unlock its full operational potential.
Customize this magnificent ship to your liking and set sail to sink your enemies!
Changes
Added new ship: Atakebune Type.A.
Sail equipment durability now decreases only when sailing at 80% or more of the ship’s maximum speed.
Wind direction is now fixed depending on the region.
Added a chance for AI ships to begin their retreat behavior later.
Fixes
Fixed an issue where some lamps on the Galley Type.A could not be removed.
Fixed a crew spawning issue on the Galley Type.A and Turtle Ship Type.A.
Fixed an issue where a single cannonball could deal damage multiple times to the same target.
