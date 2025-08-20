New Ship "Atakebune"

Added the Atakebune Type.A, a ship resembling a floating castle!

The Atakebune Type.A is a mid-sized ship with impressive combat capabilities. As it is primarily powered by rowing, a large crew is essential to unlock its full operational potential.

Customize this magnificent ship to your liking and set sail to sink your enemies!

Changes

Added new ship: Atakebune Type.A.

Sail equipment durability now decreases only when sailing at 80% or more of the ship’s maximum speed.

Wind direction is now fixed depending on the region.

Added a chance for AI ships to begin their retreat behavior later.

Fixes