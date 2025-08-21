This build has not been seen in a public branch.

So I was planning this update mainly to fix some long standing bugs and issues, but I thought I might as well implement the mechanics for Hotels too! Also, you can now choose to use High Resolution Textures (twice the standard resolution). Hope you enjoy them!

See at the bottom of this post how to participate in the beta test.

Patch Notes



1.2.0



Added: New Business: Hotels! (Motels really). Create a Hotel Lobby as a reception for your guests and Hotel Rooms for them to sleep at. Hotel guests will spend more time and money at your Mall. Hire Cashiers as receptionists and make sure you have a Maintenance Center nearby with Janitors to clean the rooms and change the bed sheets when your guests are gone. A garbage pick-up zone nearby will help things run smoothly too.

Added: New objects : Hotel Bed , Hotel Shower Stall and Hotel Room Door .



Added: High Resolution Textures . Recommended for players with a QHD (1440p), UHD (2160p) or above monitor. You can switch to High resolution textures in the Video Options.



Changed: Builders now prioritize building doors over everything else to reduce to probability of having inaccessible work orders.



Added: A warning icon and tooltip over inaccessible work orders.



Changed: Builders can now come to work on foot if the main entrance is disconnected from your road network to prevent a potential soft lock in such a case.



Changed: Autosaves are now cycling through 5 different save names to help recover from mistakes/bugs. You now always will have an autosave from five in-game days ago.



Changed: Improved memory management.



Fixed: Glitchy building wall shadows.







You can opt-in for the unstable build this way:



In your steam library, right-click on the game and select properties



Select the 'BETAS' tab and select 'unstable - Test branch'



You don't have to enter an access code, click close.





For the duration of the beta test, please post your feedback and bug reports in this thread:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/521150/discussions/0/601913251731725257/

Patch notes for minor patches/revisions for update 1.2 will also be posted in this thread.

Thanks!



Make sure Steam downloads an update and the version says 1.2.0 on the main menu.