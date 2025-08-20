 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19671331 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Bug fix: Critical Hit Effect selections will now work properly in infinite-stock matches and Training mode.

  • Bug fix: Fixed a bug that allowed certain moves that cannot normally fastfall to do so when holding down after dropping through a platform (i.e. Olympia Down Special).

  • Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with Mecha Wrastor's swipes.

  • Tethering to an opponent will now put Down Special on a 30 frame cooldown.

    • This prevents Down Special tether loops, which were unintentionally enabled by Down Special's newly increased knockback.

  • Bug fix: Fixed a bug that caused empowered Forward Special to transition back into normal Forward Special after the movement window.

  • Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with Black Mecha Etalus' ice colors.

  • Bug fix: Canceling Forward Special into Gem Dash will now reset Forward Special's cooldown.

  • Bug fix: Fixed a bug that caused her cloud kick hitboxes to be centered on her foot instead of the cloud.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link