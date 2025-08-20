Bug fix: Critical Hit Effect selections will now work properly in infinite-stock matches and Training mode.
Bug fix: Fixed a bug that allowed certain moves that cannot normally fastfall to do so when holding down after dropping through a platform (i.e. Olympia Down Special).
Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with Mecha Wrastor's swipes.
Tethering to an opponent will now put Down Special on a 30 frame cooldown.
This prevents Down Special tether loops, which were unintentionally enabled by Down Special's newly increased knockback.
Bug fix: Fixed a bug that caused empowered Forward Special to transition back into normal Forward Special after the movement window.
Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with Black Mecha Etalus' ice colors.
Bug fix: Canceling Forward Special into Gem Dash will now reset Forward Special's cooldown.
Bug fix: Fixed a bug that caused her cloud kick hitboxes to be centered on her foot instead of the cloud.
