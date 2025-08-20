 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19671312 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DLC Puzzles

82 puzzles from the Voxelgram DLC are now available in Voxelgram 2 if you own Voxelgram, even if you don't own the DLC. However, you'll still need the DLC to play them in the original game.

Bugfixes

  • Workshop in rare cases could crash the game

  • Rebinding input to key without dedicated sprite lead to UI glitches

  • Touchscreen would sometimes glitch and detect a ghost finger

  • Restarting puzzle without making move wasn't saved properly

  • Fence from "Apiary" diorama was not solvable in single color

  • Workshop puzzle importer was not updating puzzles properly after changes in .vox file

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1820621
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1820622
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link