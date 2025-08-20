DLC Puzzles
82 puzzles from the Voxelgram DLC are now available in Voxelgram 2 if you own Voxelgram, even if you don't own the DLC. However, you'll still need the DLC to play them in the original game.
Bugfixes
Workshop in rare cases could crash the game
Rebinding input to key without dedicated sprite lead to UI glitches
Touchscreen would sometimes glitch and detect a ghost finger
Restarting puzzle without making move wasn't saved properly
Fence from "Apiary" diorama was not solvable in single color
Workshop puzzle importer was not updating puzzles properly after changes in .vox file
Changed files in this update