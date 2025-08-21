 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19671275 Edited 21 August 2025 – 09:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Features

  • New animations for Bogdan
  • Improved character selection screen
  • Added a new Extras menu in the main menu - browse achievements and find links to our other games
  • Clearer notifications after completing a puzzle in the Bar section
  • Improved accessibility: added visual clues to puzzles that previously required sound, making them playable for hard-of-hearing players
Bug Fixes

  • Removed reliance on Cloud Flare to reduce connection issues for players from Russia region
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from continuing conversations with Bogdan

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2012321
macOS Depot 2012322
Windows Depot 2012323
macOS Depot 2012324
