Features
- New animations for Bogdan
- Improved character selection screen
- Added a new Extras menu in the main menu - browse achievements and find links to our other games
- Clearer notifications after completing a puzzle in the Bar section
- Improved accessibility: added visual clues to puzzles that previously required sound, making them playable for hard-of-hearing players
- Removed reliance on Cloudflare to reduce connection issues for players in Russia
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from continuing conversations with Bogdan
