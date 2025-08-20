 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19671254 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
[Dana Shelter]Added a pet shelter. Added a Caretaker.
[Dana Shelter]Added a new signboard outside the pet shelter.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
简体中文
【达那避难所】加入了一个宠物避难所。加入了看护者。
【达那避难所】在宠物避难所外加入了一块新的招牌。
【维基】更新了宠物页面。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/78d71b8a
https://pastelink.net/1j9yotxo

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
