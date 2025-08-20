Update, Version 20250820
[Dana Shelter]Added a pet shelter. Added a Caretaker.
[Dana Shelter]Added a new signboard outside the pet shelter.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
【达那避难所】加入了一个宠物避难所。加入了看护者。
【达那避难所】在宠物避难所外加入了一块新的招牌。
【维基】更新了宠物页面。
