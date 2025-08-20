Version 0.8 Update 🎉
Version 0.8 is here, and it also includes many elements originally planned for 0.7, which means this update comes packed with a lot of changes and new content!
🎁 New Gachapon
- By exchanging monster drops, you can spin the Gacha machine.
- Unlock unique decorations and special items.
✊🖐✌ Rock-Paper-Scissors
- Best of 5 battles between monsters.
- If your monster wins, you’ll receive a gift box with exclusive rewards.
🏁 Monster Race
- Enter 1 to 4 monsters in the race.
- At the end, the winners receive decor or customization rewards.
🏡 Center & Garden Improvements
- Expanded garden and center.
- Added new levels up to 13.
⚡ Employee Speed UpgradeYou can now increase the speed of all employees through the tablet upgrade menu.
☠️ Poison UpgradeYou can now upgrade the speed and healing value of poison.
💌 A little message from the devs
Hiiiii everyone 👋 It’s us again! Just a tiny reminder that if you’re having fun with the game, leaving a review on Steam helps us a TON 💪
Big hugs & lots of love 💖
