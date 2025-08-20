Version 0.8 Update 🎉

🎁 New Gachapon

By exchanging monster drops, you can spin the Gacha machine.



Unlock unique decorations and special items.



✊🖐✌ Rock-Paper-Scissors

Best of 5 battles between monsters.



If your monster wins, you’ll receive a gift box with exclusive rewards.



🏁 Monster Race

Enter 1 to 4 monsters in the race.



At the end, the winners receive decor or customization rewards.



🏡 Center & Garden Improvements

Expanded garden and center.



Added new levels up to 13.



⚡ Employee Speed Upgrade

☠️ Poison Upgrade

Version 0.8 is here, and it also includes many elements originally planned for 0.7, which means this update comes packed with a lot of changes and new content!You can now increase the speed of all employees through the tablet upgrade menu.You can now upgrade the speed and healing value of poison.💌 A little message from the devsHiiiii everyone 👋 It’s us again! Just a tiny reminder that if you’re having fun with the game, leaving a review on Steam helps us a TON 💪Big hugs & lots of love 💖