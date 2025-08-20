Pause Menu- Added [View Controls] sub-menu to the in-game pause menu.
- Added Player Settings to the in-game pause menu.
Practice- Polished controls info.
- Added reset puck button.
- Fixed disabling a player that's holding the puck causing the puck to freeze.
Settings- Added descriptions for Icing, Scene, and Fighting settings.
Tournament Mode- Fixed CPU vs CPU always counting as a player win.
Menu Polish- Fixed single-frame camera jerk at the start of the results screen.
- Minor polish for button prompts and menu windows.
- Minor polish for title screen.
- Netplay lobby creation menu can now fit the widest possible lobby name.
- Added drop shadows to slider values and text prompts.
Changed files in this update