Pause Menu - Added [View Controls] sub-menu to the in-game pause menu.

- Added Player Settings to the in-game pause menu.



Practice - Polished controls info.

- Added reset puck button.

- Fixed disabling a player that's holding the puck causing the puck to freeze.



Settings - Added descriptions for Icing, Scene, and Fighting settings.



Tournament Mode - Fixed CPU vs CPU always counting as a player win.



Menu Polish - Fixed single-frame camera jerk at the start of the results screen.

- Minor polish for button prompts and menu windows.

- Minor polish for title screen.

- Netplay lobby creation menu can now fit the widest possible lobby name.

- Added drop shadows to slider values and text prompts.