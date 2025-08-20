Hi,

A “new” level is coming with this update, so let's celebrate with a little history.

As a reminder, development of the game prototype began in 2013 and ended in 2015 with the immediate start of the current game, Syndeo-Complex.

The first two stages were mirrors of those in the prototype and were completed in just a few months, while stage 03 and the first part of stage 04 saw their development stretch from 2015 to 2017 because they were completely original.

Of course, I'm talking about the first versions of these levels, which have since been significantly modified.

It is now 2017, and development of the second part of stage 04 is beginning. The name of this map is PJS04_02.

Design of PJS04_2

The map is split into two parts. The player first arrives via an elevator following the end of PJS04 and lands in the first part. Once completed, they can access the second part via an underwater tunnel.

This is where things get complicated. For me, at least.

I first made a reproduction (now lost forever) of part of Nova Prospekt, a prison level in Half-Life 2. I really like its level design and wanted to pay tribute to it here.

Hours pass.

I then wondered how I was going to populate this level, as the copy of Valve's game was obviously limited to its architecture.

Hours passed.

So I added a robot that distributes drug syringes to the prisoners. You have to follow it in order to progress.

Hours passed, and I didn't know where I was going with this for one simple reason: this architecture wasn't mine and didn't fit my game, so I concluded that it wasn't a good idea.

I delete everything. This can be scary when you think about it, but it's very often a good thing. Creativity has no limits.

Fast forward a little, the V7 patch note dated 04/10/2021 states the following:

Addition of the pjs04_2 map (2017-2021)

At that point, for me, the map was finished. It was really bad, obviously.

As in the current final version, the player had to move through the rooms with the dispenser and had to stay close to it to keep it moving forward. In addition, the dispenser had a health bar and was the primary target of enemies. The player had to repair it to move forward. At the end, the dispenser became invincible and shot at enemies.

It was cool in theory, but there was nothing else, just the dispenser and enemies. With a little hindsight, I realized that I had to redo everything again. And it was worth it!

PJS04_2 is the showcase for the game. You'll find a highly detailed level, new enemies, new physics-based game mechanics, and turn-based combat!

It was cool to do. There's a lot of potential...

I hope I haven't forgotten anything. Eight years for one level is a bit long, though.

Patch notes

In addition to the new level detailed above, there's a revision of the speedrun achievements and a Crap Master who now has several hiding places!

-Added a new level, the second part of stage 4 (pjs04_2)

-The intro now redirects to the menu instead of the Hub to prevent the checkpoint save from being erased.

-Speedrun achievements updated: the value is now indicated in the achievement description and the required times have been changed for stage 02 (700 seconds > 600 seconds) and stage 03. (1000 seconds > 900 seconds)

-Dynamic shadows are permanently disabled

-The System option has been renamed Graphics

-Hub: Minor visual revisions

-PJS02: Plants now move when the player touches them

-PJS03_2: Fixed a bug where music was not played under certain conditions

-PJS03_2: The Crap Master now has several hiding places but will still only appear in one location, so you'll have to search for him!

-PJS04: Lighting revision

-PJS04: Set revision

News

After a two-year hiatus, I have been passionately working on the game's development again since January of this year. It started with a thorough revision of the first three stages, followed by a redesign of PJS04_2.

PJS04_3 will be the next level, concluding stage 04 with a double boss.

After eight years, I will finally be able to work on something new.

Finally, the game is 85% complete.

Have a nice day,

ddzev