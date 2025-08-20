0.13.0.0

Additions:

- New service! Blacksmith. When in the guild, weapons degrade slower and cannot degrade too much! Advanced.

- Equipment up to FOUR star strength can now be crafted! This requires an advanced workshop.

- Mega Slimes now drop Slime Chunks! Craft these for 5 pieces of slime!

- Double pressing Shift + Q will now close all popups. Also, it wasn't closing off pins before, and now does.

- New holidays!

- Employment Expo: The cost of sending recruitment offers has been reduced, and offers come in instantly.

- Training Day: The reward (and cost) for skirmishing is increased dramatically.

- New missions!

- Startup Mode: Sandbox, but the guild cannot foreclose, and will not pay more than $750 a week in interest. More of an easy-going mode.

- Corporate Mode: Sandbox, but with a goal. Make more than $8000 in revenue in a week to win. (This is going to be changed in the future when the full "progression" campaign is done.)

- Sandbox has been renamed to Business Mode.

- New bosses!

- Two new boss encounters have been added! Both will appear at 3 stars and above!

- Hurricane Titus: A horrible storm out on the Reckless Seas! Make sure to bring shock and ice potions, or you'll take a beating!

- Twin Vipers: Two large vipers, the rulers of the Primordial Jungle! Bring fire and poison potions, you don't want to get coiled!

- Both drop elemental slime, and have furniture that requires an advanced workshop to create!

Other Changes:

- Previously, Mana Crystals would loop around after 5 skills, not 8, (and more as more skills are added) this has been changed.

- Updated the Gardener set visuals.

- Holidays will now occur much more commonly!

- Slime Pools now require slime chunks to craft, they were a bit too good for their requirements.

- Popups no longer need top priority before scrolling with the scroll wheel worked on them!

- Ventura should no longer talk about old advice that is no longer applicable.

- Start Raid dropdowns now show the raid size as well.

Balance:

- The staff skill (Pain Absorb) is now more accurate.

- The mechanic used to determine whether or not heroes will use skills was based on the hero's happiness rather than energy, this has been changed. As a result, skills will be used less often. Also as a result, the Warlock set has been buffed.

- The formula for guild rent has been tweaked again, this time to make having a larger guild hall far less punished.

- Room fullness is now more lenient.

- The Blood Drain skill is now much weaker.

- The Bear Set has had it's effect greatly reduced.

- Tended hollows maps (the first map) is now always size 1 again. (With enough heroes, size 1 raids were uncommon, which isn't ideal all the time.)

- Elemental potions now cost 2 slimes.

- Increased the damage dealt by fire and shock status effects.

- Onyx, Diamond and Amethyst gems have had their effect times reduced. (Sorry, they weren't balanced. It was getting hard to design bosses when you can just shut them down totally.)

- Boss attacks were going in random order and no longer do.

- Tweaked the order request scaling on some items.

- Tweaked how common rarities of ores/woods in raids are.

- Reduced how often enemies in Hive raids drop random loot.

- Tweaked the effective level formula to penalize guilds that don't have a gymnasium or workshop.

- It is no longer possible to gather tier 2 and above materials without an intermediate workshop, and 4 and above without an advanced workshop. (Heroes could easily get left behind and get borderline softlocked.)

- Advanced workshops and gymnasiums now require a 3.0 crafting/training value, up from 2.5. (Sorry, was too low before.)

- Along with that, Intermediate Services now require 1500, and Advanced 3000, and Basic 500 Guild Rating. (To compensate for a previous patch.)

- Some furniture stats have been tweaked.

- Tables (both) have been nerfed heavily. Both were buffed so much by chairs that they eclipsed even the rarer unique furniture.

- Most unique furniture has been buffed in some regard.

Bug Fixes:

- Actually fixed an issue with potions turning into half hyper potions. This may have been causing hyper potions to break, too.

- Fixed a couple more weird issues with dropdowns.

- Clothing with -1 as one of their stats weren't drawing properly.

- Fixed an issue where boss raid items weren't being consumed on use.

- The stat values on furniture were off on the guide across the board, this is now fixed.

- The "Crutch" recipe no longer has a clothing piece in it.

- Tarnished silver and gold now have their values saved.

- Fixed the hand grenade occasionally not hitting any target.