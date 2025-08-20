 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19671080 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ancient TD v1.4.75:

  • Used Vulkan as the main graphics API.

  • Fixed Troll Hunter red eyes not aligning with the head.

  • Fixed a bug where locked items could be sold.

  • Fixed more bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3635711
  
Linux 64-bit Depot 3635712
  
