20 August 2025 Build 19671000 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
・カメラによる透け具合を調整
・2ステージで不慮の落下をした場合の救済機能を追加
・ジャンプの仕様についてTIPSをポーズ画面に追加
・ダルマの位置がズレる不具合を修正
・攻略ルートが分かりにくい箇所にヒントを表示
・FPS上限の設定
・2ステージでゲームステージ外に落下してしまう箇所を修正

====
・Adjusted camera transparency.
・Added a rescue function in case of accidental falls in Stage 2.
・Added tips about jumping to the pause screen.
・Fixed a bug where Daruma's position would shift.
・Added hints to areas where the route to victory was unclear.
・Set an FPS limit.
・Fixed areas in Stage 2 where players would fall outside the game stage.

