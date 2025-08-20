・カメラによる透け具合を調整

・2ステージで不慮の落下をした場合の救済機能を追加

・ジャンプの仕様についてTIPSをポーズ画面に追加

・ダルマの位置がズレる不具合を修正

・攻略ルートが分かりにくい箇所にヒントを表示

・FPS上限の設定

・2ステージでゲームステージ外に落下してしまう箇所を修正



====

・Adjusted camera transparency.

・Added a rescue function in case of accidental falls in Stage 2.

・Added tips about jumping to the pause screen.

・Fixed a bug where Daruma's position would shift.

・Added hints to areas where the route to victory was unclear.

・Set an FPS limit.

・Fixed areas in Stage 2 where players would fall outside the game stage.