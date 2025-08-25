 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19670995 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.6.1 will be available for troopers to download at 10 AM PT (GMT-7) on Monday, August 25th.

This patch is a collection of bug fixes. If you'd like to discuss Update 1.6.1 with your fellow troopers, please feel free to join the Starship Troopers: Extermination Community Discord!

If you enjoy this update, please leave us a review on Steam. We greatly appreciate all the feedback we have received as we have developed Starship Troopers: Extermination throughout the year and on all the Galactic Fronts!

Highlights 

  • Addressed the inconsistent Warrior Bug weak point behavior.

  • Bugs will no longer unburrow into a closed Bug Hole.

  • Corrected Royal Guard weak point behavior; they now register hits consistently, not only from the front.

Gameplay & General Fixes

  • Implemented a second collision pass on Agni Critical Strike.

  • Addressed inconsistent invisible walls around the top edge of the Valaka Critical Strike Arena that allowed players to get trapped out of bounds and see backfaces.

  • Addressed multiple spawn location irregularities across all planets.

  • Dropship location in Valaka Critical Strike no longer intersects with the drilling platform.

  • Fixed Valaka Critical Strike, where dying in a lava pool prevented respawn.

  • Fixed missing texture on bug hole body part explosions.

  • Fixed an issue in Horde where the remaining VO plays even after the base has been destroyed.

  • Fixed issue where Bugs were not being counted in the Extermination side objectives.

  • Fixed issue where deaths caused by cave collapses during Critical Strike consumed team respawn tickets.

  • Holo Trajectory Mod indicator no longer appears at troopers’ feet on spawn.

  • Restored VO playback for objective completions in Critical Strikes.

  • Resolved issue where players who died and fell into the ship could not respawn.

Changed files in this update

Yakisoba Content Depot 1268751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link