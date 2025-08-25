Update 1.6.1 will be available for troopers to download at 10 AM PT (GMT-7) on Monday, August 25th.

This patch is a collection of bug fixes. If you'd like to discuss Update 1.6.1 with your fellow troopers, please feel free to join the Starship Troopers: Extermination Community Discord!

If you enjoy this update, please leave us a review on Steam. We greatly appreciate all the feedback we have received as we have developed Starship Troopers: Extermination throughout the year and on all the Galactic Fronts!

Highlights

Addressed the inconsistent Warrior Bug weak point behavior.

Bugs will no longer unburrow into a closed Bug Hole.

Corrected Royal Guard weak point behavior; they now register hits consistently, not only from the front.

Gameplay & General Fixes