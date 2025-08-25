Update 1.6.1 will be available for troopers to download at 10 AM PT (GMT-7) on Monday, August 25th.
This patch is a collection of bug fixes. If you'd like to discuss Update 1.6.1 with your fellow troopers, please feel free to join the Starship Troopers: Extermination Community Discord!
If you enjoy this update, please leave us a review on Steam. We greatly appreciate all the feedback we have received as we have developed Starship Troopers: Extermination throughout the year and on all the Galactic Fronts!
Highlights
Addressed the inconsistent Warrior Bug weak point behavior.
Bugs will no longer unburrow into a closed Bug Hole.
Corrected Royal Guard weak point behavior; they now register hits consistently, not only from the front.
Gameplay & General Fixes
Implemented a second collision pass on Agni Critical Strike.
Addressed inconsistent invisible walls around the top edge of the Valaka Critical Strike Arena that allowed players to get trapped out of bounds and see backfaces.
Addressed multiple spawn location irregularities across all planets.
Dropship location in Valaka Critical Strike no longer intersects with the drilling platform.
Fixed Valaka Critical Strike, where dying in a lava pool prevented respawn.
Fixed missing texture on bug hole body part explosions.
Fixed an issue in Horde where the remaining VO plays even after the base has been destroyed.
Fixed issue where Bugs were not being counted in the Extermination side objectives.
Fixed issue where deaths caused by cave collapses during Critical Strike consumed team respawn tickets.
Holo Trajectory Mod indicator no longer appears at troopers’ feet on spawn.
Restored VO playback for objective completions in Critical Strikes.
Resolved issue where players who died and fell into the ship could not respawn.
Changed files in this update