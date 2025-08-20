✨ Features
• New Cards:
◦ Excerpt
◦ Surge
• New Improvement:
◦ Wharf
• New Relic:
◦ Lumber Axe
⚖️ Changes
• Tesla and Siddhartha may now win by clearing all of the Barbarian Encampments
• Shooting Star and Sim Samsara achievements now require unique Leader win conditions
• Swapped Forage Farming and Fertilizer on the tech tree
• Reworked Fertilizer > All Developed Crop and Brew tiles gain Fertilized
• Added tooltips to locked leader icons
🙇 Dudette92
• Created a UI view for Card Draw
🙇 Kaendre
🐛 Bug Fixes
• Added missing localized text for Barbarian era advance window
• Fixed missing in-text currency icons for non-English localizations
🙇 ValenValoryn
• Fixed a bug that prevented the game from ending after Tesla’s Space Shuttle explodes
🙇 kaendre, ValenValoryn
• Targeted cards without citizen costs no longer consume Automatons
🙇 Adler
• Scroll bar now works on Revive menu when more than 3 units are dead
🙇 Trevor, Fiwo735
• Nuclear submarines can no longer traverse roads
🙇 Trevor
• Quartermaster bonus now immediately applies to units spawned in City Limits
🙇 Tastycakes
• Fixed an exploit that allowed Brahmin units to gain infinite skill points via undo
🙇 Rief
Changed files in this update