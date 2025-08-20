 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19670976 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

• New Cards:

　　◦ Excerpt

　　◦ Surge

• New Improvement:

　　◦ Wharf

• New Relic:

　　◦ Lumber Axe

⚖️ Changes

• Tesla and Siddhartha may now win by clearing all of the Barbarian Encampments

• Shooting Star and Sim Samsara achievements now require unique Leader win conditions

• Swapped Forage Farming and Fertilizer on the tech tree

• Reworked Fertilizer > All Developed Crop and Brew tiles gain Fertilized

• Added tooltips to locked leader icons

　　🙇 Dudette92

• Created a UI view for Card Draw

　　🙇 Kaendre

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Added missing localized text for Barbarian era advance window

• Fixed missing in-text currency icons for non-English localizations

　　🙇 ValenValoryn

• Fixed a bug that prevented the game from ending after Tesla’s Space Shuttle explodes

　　🙇 kaendre, ValenValoryn

• Targeted cards without citizen costs no longer consume Automatons

　　🙇 Adler

• Scroll bar now works on Revive menu when more than 3 units are dead

　　🙇 Trevor, Fiwo735

• Nuclear submarines can no longer traverse roads

　　🙇 Trevor

• Quartermaster bonus now immediately applies to units spawned in City Limits

　　🙇 Tastycakes

• Fixed an exploit that allowed Brahmin units to gain infinite skill points via undo

　　🙇 Rief

Changed files in this update

Depot 2275941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2275942
  • Loading history…
