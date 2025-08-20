-AI updated: Enemies now break the loop when you are shooting at them from the edge of their weapon range.
-Physics based aim prediction lines added for petrol canister thrower and saw blade launcher to better predict the projectile flight path.
-Fonts broke, will fix in the next patch :D
Playtest patch #3
