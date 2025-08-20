 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19670971
-AI updated: Enemies now break the loop when you are shooting at them from the edge of their weapon range.
-Physics based aim prediction lines added for petrol canister thrower and saw blade launcher to better predict the projectile flight path.
-Fonts broke, will fix in the next patch :D

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3591711
macOS 64-bit Depot 3591714
