 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19670965 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access .8023 Released

--- Features ---

  • Side Quests Added: Ca'raijyn, Tariq, Lyra, Keith

--- Other Changes ---

  • Item info pop-up moved to left side of screen to for sure not cover the hotbar

  • Crop tiles now blocked from having debris grow on them daily

  • Changed move swap menu discard/confirm button to be more obvious

  • Player pupils now change in the player info menu

--- Bugs ---

  • Farm mon teleporting outside buildings if not the barn

  • PVP loading into a black screen in any match style

  • Nice map monsters sometimes not where they are supposed to be (in walls or void)

  • Veyrin meetup cutscene in 3rd town not activating

  • Level 100+ mine rooms sometimes not removing all FOW

  • Animation and soft lock issues with mining town elevator

  • Tariq, Keith schedule path wrong

  • Can't remove item from sell chest on farm sometimes

  • No night monsters spawning in South Farm 1

  • Missing collisions in Chillspire on fireplaces

  • Butterflies spawning in Obsidian Hollow

  • Text issue showing where monsters show up in Chronodex

  • Containers spawning in and near doors in the mines

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2370421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link