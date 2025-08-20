Early Access .8023 Released



--- Features ---

--- Other Changes ---

Player pupils now change in the player info menu

Changed move swap menu discard/confirm button to be more obvious

Crop tiles now blocked from having debris grow on them daily

Item info pop-up moved to left side of screen to for sure not cover the hotbar

--- Bugs ---

Farm mon teleporting outside buildings if not the barn

PVP loading into a black screen in any match style

Nice map monsters sometimes not where they are supposed to be (in walls or void)

Veyrin meetup cutscene in 3rd town not activating

Level 100+ mine rooms sometimes not removing all FOW

Animation and soft lock issues with mining town elevator

Tariq, Keith schedule path wrong

Can't remove item from sell chest on farm sometimes

No night monsters spawning in South Farm 1

Missing collisions in Chillspire on fireplaces

Butterflies spawning in Obsidian Hollow

Text issue showing where monsters show up in Chronodex