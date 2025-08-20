Early Access .8023 Released
--- Features ---
Side Quests Added: Ca'raijyn, Tariq, Lyra, Keith
--- Other Changes ---
Item info pop-up moved to left side of screen to for sure not cover the hotbar
Crop tiles now blocked from having debris grow on them daily
Changed move swap menu discard/confirm button to be more obvious
Player pupils now change in the player info menu
--- Bugs ---
Farm mon teleporting outside buildings if not the barn
PVP loading into a black screen in any match style
Nice map monsters sometimes not where they are supposed to be (in walls or void)
Veyrin meetup cutscene in 3rd town not activating
Level 100+ mine rooms sometimes not removing all FOW
Animation and soft lock issues with mining town elevator
Tariq, Keith schedule path wrong
Can't remove item from sell chest on farm sometimes
No night monsters spawning in South Farm 1
Missing collisions in Chillspire on fireplaces
Butterflies spawning in Obsidian Hollow
Text issue showing where monsters show up in Chronodex
Containers spawning in and near doors in the mines
Changed files in this update