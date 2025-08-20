- Bug Fix: When residents went out to develop, explore, or return to their territory, their relatives' memories were not updated.
- Bug Fix: After loading a save, the shortcut icons for favorite dragons were duplicated or automatically canceled.
- Optimization: In the save interface, saves from different periods of the same game are now combined into a single group.
- Optimization: A count icon for unconscious residents has been added to the upper right corner.
- Optimization: Categories and filters for buildings and facilities have been added to the help documentation.
- Bug Fix: After moving an empire village, a tooltip indicating that a gathering mission was not reached was displayed inside the village.
- Bug Fix: The parameter settings interface displayed an error.
