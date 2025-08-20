 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19670939 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: When residents went out to develop, explore, or return to their territory, their relatives' memories were not updated.
  • Bug Fix: After loading a save, the shortcut icons for favorite dragons were duplicated or automatically canceled.
  • Optimization: In the save interface, saves from different periods of the same game are now combined into a single group.
  • Optimization: A count icon for unconscious residents has been added to the upper right corner.
  • Optimization: Categories and filters for buildings and facilities have been added to the help documentation.
  • Bug Fix: After moving an empire village, a tooltip indicating that a gathering mission was not reached was displayed inside the village.
  • Bug Fix: The parameter settings interface displayed an error.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link