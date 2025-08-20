Hi all! We'll be starting to keep patch notes on Steam since we want the development activity to be clearly visible to all. Patch 0.11.5 is just a small update with some notable updates to the damage, heal and shield mechanics that we would like to get out to get some balancing data. Apart from that just another batch of QOL updates and bugfixes, enjoy!
Damage system update
Damage types in Diode Arena have been split in different types:
Penetration: damage propagates in a straight line
Creep: damage passes via connections to neighbouring parts
Explosion: damage fans out in semi-random directions around an impact point
Plasma guns now use creep damage in stead of penetration.
Also made some overhauls for healing and bubble shields:
Added an overheal mechanic where all bots can receive temporary bubble shields. These shields decay naturally over time.
Heal guns can apply overheal, a new bonus spec will increase the maximum allowed overheal
Bubble shields can now regen when active (when the relevant module is equipped) but only after not taking damage for 5 seconds. They can still immediately recharge when de-activated
Team base heal will now apply temporary bubble shields
Removed spawn invulnerability mechanic (which was also broken), in stead a bot will receive 100 overheal on spawn, decaying at 15/sec. These values will be balanced in the future!
Minor features & changes
Introduced simplified builder controls, where the mouse remains free and you use the keyboard to orbit the camera around a center point. This is enabled by default but can be disabled in the options to restore the old builder controls.
Added a feature where you can hold down a key to lock camera aim in place and move the aiming reticle over the screen with the mouse
Updated models for flight and yaw gyro
Added option to add username/password to an existing Steam based login
Added option to trigger a password recovery e-mail from the login screen
Added a slider to display tech tree zoom level
Post-match reward screen will now be displayed for 20 seconds iso 8.
Added the ability to send pings on the mini-map
Bugfixes
Fixed problem with exploding number of shader variants bogging down build times; full build time has been reduced from 3 hours to 8 minutes
Modified team-color reveal to work better with the new free painting approach, i.e. a player with a red paint job in team blue won’t be revealed behind walls to enemies in the red team.
Avoid displaying tier twice in the shop
Fixed problem with calculation of the reward bonus factor, leading to an almost universal 200% bonus
Added a small delay to triggering auto ready since it was so fast it could break level transitions
Visibility checks for revealing mini-map arrows and player info tags will now be blocked by smokescreens
Name tag sort-order is now based on distance and can change in stead of being determined by join order
Fixed bug where activated bubble shields would remain visible after self-destructing
Fixed bug where your own heal beams became invisible while in first person view
