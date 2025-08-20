Hi all! We'll be starting to keep patch notes on Steam since we want the development activity to be clearly visible to all. Patch 0.11.5 is just a small update with some notable updates to the damage, heal and shield mechanics that we would like to get out to get some balancing data. Apart from that just another batch of QOL updates and bugfixes, enjoy!

Damage system update

Damage types in Diode Arena have been split in different types:

Penetration: damage propagates in a straight line

Creep: damage passes via connections to neighbouring parts

Explosion: damage fans out in semi-random directions around an impact point

Plasma guns now use creep damage in stead of penetration.

Also made some overhauls for healing and bubble shields:

Added an overheal mechanic where all bots can receive temporary bubble shields. These shields decay naturally over time.

Heal guns can apply overheal, a new bonus spec will increase the maximum allowed overheal

Bubble shields can now regen when active (when the relevant module is equipped) but only after not taking damage for 5 seconds. They can still immediately recharge when de-activated

Team base heal will now apply temporary bubble shields

Removed spawn invulnerability mechanic (which was also broken), in stead a bot will receive 100 overheal on spawn, decaying at 15/sec. These values will be balanced in the future!

Minor features & changes

Introduced simplified builder controls, where the mouse remains free and you use the keyboard to orbit the camera around a center point. This is enabled by default but can be disabled in the options to restore the old builder controls.

Added a feature where you can hold down a key to lock camera aim in place and move the aiming reticle over the screen with the mouse

Updated models for flight and yaw gyro

Added option to add username/password to an existing Steam based login

Added option to trigger a password recovery e-mail from the login screen

Added a slider to display tech tree zoom level

Post-match reward screen will now be displayed for 20 seconds iso 8.

Added the ability to send pings on the mini-map

Bugfixes