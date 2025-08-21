As the summer in the Northern hemisphere ends, we prepared a big park update for you.
* Park 1-4 now has infinite supply of hot water to make your cooking smoother.
* Park 1 has a new very simple recipe to get you started: donut.
* Park 2 now has a summer barbecue and a simple burger.
* Park 4 includes all park recipes.
Next update will include big improvements to gameplay fun with small challenges.
Happy brewing
--The KOPI team
Parklife update
