21 August 2025 Build 19670879 Edited 21 August 2025 – 05:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As the summer in the Northern hemisphere ends, we prepared a big park update for you.

* Park 1-4 now has infinite supply of hot water to make your cooking smoother.
* Park 1 has a new very simple recipe to get you started: donut.
* Park 2 now has a summer barbecue and a simple burger.
* Park 4 includes all park recipes.

Next update will include big improvements to gameplay fun with small challenges.

Happy brewing
--The KOPI team

Changed files in this update

