20 August 2025 Build 19670857 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank You to Our Community! 🙏

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all players who have been sending valuable feedback through our feedback system. Your reports and suggestions are helping us improve the game continuously!
Critical Fixes & Improvements

🔧 User Interface

Events UI Critical Fix: Resolved a critical error that was causing the events user interface to malfunction

⚡ Performance

Texture Compression: Improved texture compression which should significantly reduce RAM usage and improve overall performance

Note: This optimization may result in different patch sizes as textures are being recompressed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
