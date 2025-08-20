Welcome, Park Testers!
This PTB release targets a number of balance measures for animal breeding, which should now work more reliably, provide more information, and bug out less frequently. As always, general stability has been improved with a round of bug fixing.
How to Access the Public Testing Branch (Experimental!)
The Public Testing Branch (PTB) is a version of Prehistoric Kingdom that can be opted-into on Steam, containing experimental and potentially breaking changes. With the help of the community, we're able to hunt down various issues and gather feedback before pushing a an update to the public version of Prehistoric Kingdom.
Right click Prehistoric Kingdom in your Steam Library
Go to Properties
Betas
Select 'ptb_public_testing'
Please note that it is not recommended to play Public Testing Branch parks on earlier versions of the game. Please send feedback and bug reports to our Discord server's appropriate channel.
Known Issues & Additional Notes
Undo/redo for terrain sculpting with automatic slope painting attached isn't fully hooked up yet,
Animal drinking points need a review, as animals can pick wildly inconsistent drinking points,
Various sound effects for new animations have not been hooked up yet,
There are a number of temporary or missing icons for the paleobotany paleopedia entries
Full Patch Notes
Additions
Animals
Added new additive and action animations to Gallimimus
Added courtship animations to:
Argentinosaurus
Brachiosaurus
Megaloceros
Tyrannosaurus/Tarbosaurus
UI/UX
Added staff cycling buttons in the Staff Info menu, allowing to quickly select different staff members
Added a 'Breeding Space' indicator in the Animal Biology tab in the Animal Info menu, displaying whether an animal has enough space in its exhibit to breed
Added Leader icon to the Animal Tooltip header
Audio
Gates snapping to fences now play a snapping sound relative to the fence’s material
Changes
Gameplay
Grid fence placement is now ignored during Fence Replacement Mode
Modular grid placement is now ignored when a gate snaps to a fence
Fence placement now picks up the starting angle more intuitively when attaching a new fence to a previously built segment
Animals
Adjusting animal breeding parameters
Reduced sauropod clutch sizes
Doubled oviparous animal total incubation times
Animals will now require their overall welfare above a certain threshold to be interested in mating
Clutch sizes will now have random variation capped by the fertility of the parents
Increased embryo count for both Torvosaurus species
Increased embryo survival chances for Acrocanthosaurus and Carcharodontosaurus
Pregnancies will terminate if animals cannot find a suitable nest within a certain number of attempts
Enabled flee and threaten as potential mating rejection reactions
Slowed down animal maturing speed across the board
Buildings & Scenery
Updated colliders for natural branches and logs to fix long-standing error spam
Scaling constraints for Animal Information Screen have been fixed
Foliage
Improved surface adherence for ground foliage
UI/UX
The breeding season indicator graphic in the Animal Info menu now displays whether an animal has been rejected during the current breeding season
Gates now automatically generate their own individual groups upon placement
Opening the management menu now clears outstanding user actions
Reworked logic for the main menu's 'Continue Button' behavior, which now more accurately picks the last saved game, and properly refreshes when saves are deleted
'Replace Fence Mode' and 'Replace Path Mode' are now automatically disabled when ending a fence or path replacement action
Music
Placing animals no longer triggers building music
Closing the building toolbox will cause music to lower in intensity, but can pick up again if the player opens the building toolbox soon after
Bug Fixes
Critical
Fixed animal maturing speed desync, which was applying an additional time scale multiplier. Aging speed is now consistent to the reported paleopedia values
Population Explosion from nests should be fixed
Fixed critical guest issues related to invalid navmeshes
Fixed animal info signs not initializing guest interactability, which would result in info signs not registering attraction points, or not being recognized by guests as education modules
Fixed underground ghost foliage in the Parque Nacional Arenal map
Added various safety guards against crashes related to animals
Fixed mis-timed code in human AI shutdown that could’ve led to memory corruption
Fixed staff GUI exceptions caused by threaded code
Gameplay
Fixed Loading Bays not having resources available at new game start
Animals
Animal AI States now have a timeout, this should fix animals getting stuck vocalizing and never completing socialization need fulfillment
Animals can no longer perform their mating display while swimming
Fixed animals being considered “wading” when there was no water, preventing egg laying and nest management
Animals should no longer try to mate when they have already mated for the season
Guests
Fixed a bug that could stall the human AI
UI/UX
Fixed nursery skin selection being interactable even if the relevant research isn’t unlocked
Updated paleopedia animal maturity read-outs to report on animal breeding maturity, instead of total maturity
Updated the breeding indicator graphic to include an 'Immature' label for sexually immature animals
Fixed the 'Click to research' element in the foliage tooltip to be based on a different check than the rest of the foliage unlock gui
Fixed staff task icon discrepancy between the Staff Management menu and the Staff Info menu
Fixed the 'Curved Placement Mode' toggle in the fence action GUI not updating the currently placing fence segment
Fixed parents social interaction needs bar for infant animals in the Animal Info menu
Fixed foliage preset gui unlock events
Misc.
Added a number of checks to help isolate bugs
Changed depots in ptb_public_testing branch