This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, Park Testers!

This PTB release targets a number of balance measures for animal breeding, which should now work more reliably, provide more information, and bug out less frequently. As always, general stability has been improved with a round of bug fixing.

How to Access the Public Testing Branch (Experimental!)

The Public Testing Branch (PTB) is a version of Prehistoric Kingdom that can be opted-into on Steam, containing experimental and potentially breaking changes. With the help of the community, we're able to hunt down various issues and gather feedback before pushing a an update to the public version of Prehistoric Kingdom.



Right click Prehistoric Kingdom in your Steam Library

Go to Properties

Betas

Select 'ptb_public_testing'

Please note that it is not recommended to play Public Testing Branch parks on earlier versions of the game. Please send feedback and bug reports to our Discord server's appropriate channel.





Known Issues & Additional Notes

Undo/redo for terrain sculpting with automatic slope painting attached isn't fully hooked up yet,

Animal drinking points need a review, as animals can pick wildly inconsistent drinking points,

Various sound effects for new animations have not been hooked up yet,

There are a number of temporary or missing icons for the paleobotany paleopedia entries

Full Patch Notes

Additions



Animals

Added new additive and action animations to Gallimimus

Added courtship animations to: Argentinosaurus Brachiosaurus Megaloceros Tyrannosaurus/Tarbosaurus



UI/UX

Added staff cycling buttons in the Staff Info menu, allowing to quickly select different staff members

Added a 'Breeding Space' indicator in the Animal Biology tab in the Animal Info menu, displaying whether an animal has enough space in its exhibit to breed

Added Leader icon to the Animal Tooltip header

Audio

Gates snapping to fences now play a snapping sound relative to the fence’s material

Changes

Gameplay

Grid fence placement is now ignored during Fence Replacement Mode

Modular grid placement is now ignored when a gate snaps to a fence

Fence placement now picks up the starting angle more intuitively when attaching a new fence to a previously built segment

Animals

Adjusting animal breeding parameters Reduced sauropod clutch sizes Doubled oviparous animal total incubation times Animals will now require their overall welfare above a certain threshold to be interested in mating Clutch sizes will now have random variation capped by the fertility of the parents Increased embryo count for both Torvosaurus species Increased embryo survival chances for Acrocanthosaurus and Carcharodontosaurus

Pregnancies will terminate if animals cannot find a suitable nest within a certain number of attempts

Enabled flee and threaten as potential mating rejection reactions

Slowed down animal maturing speed across the board

Buildings & Scenery

Updated colliders for natural branches and logs to fix long-standing error spam

Scaling constraints for Animal Information Screen have been fixed

Foliage

Improved surface adherence for ground foliage

UI/UX

The breeding season indicator graphic in the Animal Info menu now displays whether an animal has been rejected during the current breeding season

Gates now automatically generate their own individual groups upon placement

Opening the management menu now clears outstanding user actions

Reworked logic for the main menu's 'Continue Button' behavior, which now more accurately picks the last saved game, and properly refreshes when saves are deleted

'Replace Fence Mode' and 'Replace Path Mode' are now automatically disabled when ending a fence or path replacement action

Music

Placing animals no longer triggers building music

Closing the building toolbox will cause music to lower in intensity, but can pick up again if the player opens the building toolbox soon after

Bug Fixes

Critical

Fixed animal maturing speed desync, which was applying an additional time scale multiplier. Aging speed is now consistent to the reported paleopedia values

Population Explosion from nests should be fixed

Fixed critical guest issues related to invalid navmeshes

Fixed animal info signs not initializing guest interactability, which would result in info signs not registering attraction points, or not being recognized by guests as education modules

Fixed underground ghost foliage in the Parque Nacional Arenal map

Added various safety guards against crashes related to animals

Fixed mis-timed code in human AI shutdown that could’ve led to memory corruption

Fixed staff GUI exceptions caused by threaded code

Gameplay

Fixed Loading Bays not having resources available at new game start

Animals

Animal AI States now have a timeout, this should fix animals getting stuck vocalizing and never completing socialization need fulfillment

Animals can no longer perform their mating display while swimming

Fixed animals being considered “wading” when there was no water, preventing egg laying and nest management

Animals should no longer try to mate when they have already mated for the season

Guests

Fixed a bug that could stall the human AI

UI/UX

Fixed nursery skin selection being interactable even if the relevant research isn’t unlocked

Updated paleopedia animal maturity read-outs to report on animal breeding maturity, instead of total maturity

Updated the breeding indicator graphic to include an 'Immature' label for sexually immature animals

Fixed the 'Click to research' element in the foliage tooltip to be based on a different check than the rest of the foliage unlock gui

Fixed staff task icon discrepancy between the Staff Management menu and the Staff Info menu

Fixed the 'Curved Placement Mode' toggle in the fence action GUI not updating the currently placing fence segment

Fixed parents social interaction needs bar for infant animals in the Animal Info menu

Fixed foliage preset gui unlock events

Misc.