20 August 2025 Build 19670635 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-implemented room offset menu
-implemented ui menu. currently it only has a toggle for the perf graph but more options will be added later
-added a launch option that might fix bugged rendering on some linux vr runtimes
-removed diff graph background so it looks a bit less jank in some environments

