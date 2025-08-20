-implemented room offset menu
-implemented ui menu. currently it only has a toggle for the perf graph but more options will be added later
-added a launch option that might fix bugged rendering on some linux vr runtimes
-removed diff graph background so it looks a bit less jank in some environments
swingmania v0.34.0
Update notes via Steam Community
