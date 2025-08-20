Added options under Settings so the player can choose whether gains and losses summaries should be displayed after undertakings and phase endings.
Added more hints to the hint system.
Improved instructions and feedback during lockpick mini-game.
Shelter tools window will now close when switching tabs while it is open (It could get in the way when switching to daily planning, leaving a new player confused as to how to leave the shelter).
You can now close notification messages with the ESC key. You can still close them by clicking on the trash can.
Changed files in this update