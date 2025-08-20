 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19670558
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added options under Settings so the player can choose whether gains and losses summaries should be displayed after undertakings and phase endings.

  • Added more hints to the hint system.

  • Improved instructions and feedback during lockpick mini-game.

  • Shelter tools window will now close when switching tabs while it is open (It could get in the way when switching to daily planning, leaving a new player confused as to how to leave the shelter).

  • You can now close notification messages with the ESC key. You can still close them by clicking on the trash can.

