Version 1.3.2, August 20, 2025
- Fixed bugs in Blessing and Dryads scenes, so if you reached 18 in a stat, the blessing will go to another stat. If all stats are on 18, you are notified that the gods or dryads can't bless you anymore.
- Fixed bug if you already had learned a spell from a scroll, you can't re-learn it. You will be notified that you can sell the scroll.
- Fix for players that learned the same spell several times, so the extra duplicates are deleted.
