 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19670537 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:06:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.3.2, August 20, 2025
---------------------------
- Fixed bugs in Blessing and Dryads scenes, so if you reached 18 in a stat, the blessing will go to another stat. If all stats are on 18, you are notified that the gods or dryads can't bless you anymore.
- Fixed bug if you already had learned a spell from a scroll, you can't re-learn it. You will be notified that you can sell the scroll.
- Fix for players that learned the same spell several times, so the extra duplicates are deleted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3634871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link