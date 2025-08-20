To celebrate Kovoclak’s first year on Steam: massive update!

With a new friend (or maybe a new boss?...): the indispensable Chat-Botte PT version.

Chat-Botte v.PT, the very best in artificial intelligence.Personal assistant, advisor, GPS, encyclopedia, image generation, entertainment… Chat-Botte v.PT can do it all (well, almost). Unlike humans, it never gets tired and answers you instantly, with virtually no latency.

Included since previous updates:

New locations:

Copy-Paste Gallery:

A conceptual art gallery to satisfy the cultural and intellectual elite.

Don’t understand contemporary art? No problem! Thanks to their chip, the visitors present will enlighten you by giving you all the necessary vocabulary to grasp the depth of each work. Learn to analyze conceptual art and impress your social circle at the most prestigious openings.

Galigopino Café:

A friendly place which, after an administrative closure and the inappropriate behavior of its clients, is no longer officially open. Officially...

Surprise: 2 brand new mini-games, a wink to the very first video games.

Improvements to several backgrounds, added animations, clouds, trees...New dialogues with freed friends, who will give you valuable advice.

Update of the Lapiwifi with the Big-Chatte update, allowing Lapiwifi to chat with you for hours.

Welcome to the new players, and thank you to those who have supported the Kovoclak adventure from the very beginning!

Nouveaux dialogues avec les amis libérés, qui vous donneront de précieux conseils.

Mise à jour du Lapiwifi avec la Big-Chatte update, permettant au Lapiwifi de discuter avec vous pendant des heures.

Bienvenue aux nouveaux joueurs et merci à ceux qui soutiennent l'aventure Kovoclak depuis le début !

