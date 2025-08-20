 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19670476 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:52:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

ReazonSpeech: Infinite Possibilities Unlocked! 🎉

The 3-second wall has been utterly demolished.

ReazonSpeech finally supports long-form speech recognition!

  • Before: Recognition cuts off after 3 seconds... it was a sad existence

  • Now: Perfect recognition for 1 minute, 5 minutes, however long you want!

    • How? We cleverly split audio every 30 seconds

      • 0.9-second overlap prevents sentence breaks

        • Processing speed remains lightning fast!

    • "ReazonSpeech is fast but only for short sentences..."

      • Not anymore, buddy.

Font Customization Goes Pro! 🎨

Paint your subtitles in YOUR colors!

System Fonts: FULLY UNLEASHED

  • Every font on your PC is now available!

    • Gaming fonts? Comic Sans? Gothic? BRING IT ON!

      • Preview shows you exactly how it'll look

Stroke (Outline) Settings

  • Width: 0-10 pixels of pure customization

  • Color: Pick any color to make subtitles pop against any background

    • Works on white backgrounds AND black backgrounds!

Separate Settings for Original & Translated Text

  • Japanese in "Meiryo", English in "Arial" - mix and match however you like

    • Different sizes and colors for each? You got it.

      • Pro streamers' dreams come true.

Changes & Fixes

Settings Screen Doesn't Crash Anymore!

  • Access Violation errors? What are those, tasty snacks?

    • QWebEngineView issues completely obliterated

      • Nothing to fear anymore!

WebSocket Connection: ROCK SOLID

  • Remember those "infinite reload" issues with OBS?

    • Yeah, we fixed that.

      • Port conflicts? Auto-avoided now.

        • Your subtitles will never cut out mid-stream again!

NVIDIA Engines: DRAMATICALLY EVOLVED! 🚀

Industry-leading accuracy just got better.

Parakeet TDT 0.6B → v3

  • The king of English recognition evolves further!

    • WER 6.05% - First to break the 7% barrier

      • "Is this even human-level?"

        • Might actually be MORE accurate than humans.

    • AMI meeting test: WER 11.16%

      • Business meeting transcription? Perfect.

Canary 1B Flash → v2

  • Multilingual recognition POWERED UP!

    • Comprehensively outperforms Whisper Large-v3

      • German, French, Spanish

        • Smooth recognition in any language!

Documentation Got Real! 📚

"Wait, the old docs were lies?"

I'll be honest. Yes, they were.

  • Before: Outdated info, wrong procedures, features that didn't exist...

    • "Where's this setting?" "This feature doesn't work..."

      • That's because the docs were lying to you

        • Sorry about that!

  • Now: Complete overhaul! Everything is true now!

    • Quick Start Guide

      • With screenshots so you won't get lost

        • Actual screenshots from the app

    • Configuration Guide

      • Every setting explained in detail

        • No more "what does this do?" moments

    • Troubleshooting

      • Common issues and solutions

        • "No audio" "Subtitles not showing"

          • All solutions documented!

New Documentation System

  • In-app browser for comfortable reading

    • Help → Usage for instant access

      • Full Japanese/English support

        • Images actually display now! (fixed in v2.0.6.2)

Other Fixes

  • Fixed port error when reopening settings dialog

  • Fixed font settings group box display issues

  • Fixed original text display option during translation

  • Fixed NVIDIA engines not launching in some environments

  • Fixed various UI layout glitches

  • Completely resolved documentation build system image path issues

Try These Right Now!

  1. Talk for a loooong time with ReazonSpeech

    • "So, as I was saying, on this fine day..." - it'll catch every word!

  2. Customize your fonts

    • Find the perfect font for YOUR stream

  3. Boost visibility with stroke settings

    • Readable subtitles on any background

  4. Check out the new documentation

    • Help → Usage to open it up

    • "Wow, this is actually helpful!" - you, probably

LiveCap v2.0.6 - The Truth Update The "3-second wall" and "lying docs" are history. True freedom starts now.

