Features

ReazonSpeech: Infinite Possibilities Unlocked! 🎉

The 3-second wall has been utterly demolished.

ReazonSpeech finally supports long-form speech recognition!

Before : Recognition cuts off after 3 seconds... it was a sad existence

Now : Perfect recognition for 1 minute, 5 minutes, however long you want! How? We cleverly split audio every 30 seconds 0.9-second overlap prevents sentence breaks Processing speed remains lightning fast! "ReazonSpeech is fast but only for short sentences..." Not anymore, buddy.



Font Customization Goes Pro! 🎨

Paint your subtitles in YOUR colors!

System Fonts: FULLY UNLEASHED

Every font on your PC is now available! Gaming fonts? Comic Sans? Gothic? BRING IT ON! Preview shows you exactly how it'll look



Stroke (Outline) Settings

Width: 0-10 pixels of pure customization

Color: Pick any color to make subtitles pop against any background Works on white backgrounds AND black backgrounds!



Separate Settings for Original & Translated Text

Japanese in "Meiryo", English in "Arial" - mix and match however you like Different sizes and colors for each? You got it. Pro streamers' dreams come true.



Changes & Fixes

Settings Screen Doesn't Crash Anymore!

Access Violation errors? What are those, tasty snacks? QWebEngineView issues completely obliterated Nothing to fear anymore!



WebSocket Connection: ROCK SOLID

Remember those "infinite reload" issues with OBS? Yeah, we fixed that. Port conflicts? Auto-avoided now. Your subtitles will never cut out mid-stream again!



NVIDIA Engines: DRAMATICALLY EVOLVED! 🚀

Industry-leading accuracy just got better.

Parakeet TDT 0.6B → v3

The king of English recognition evolves further! WER 6.05% - First to break the 7% barrier "Is this even human-level?" Might actually be MORE accurate than humans. AMI meeting test: WER 11.16% Business meeting transcription? Perfect.



Canary 1B Flash → v2

Multilingual recognition POWERED UP! Comprehensively outperforms Whisper Large-v3 German, French, Spanish Smooth recognition in any language!



Documentation Got Real! 📚

"Wait, the old docs were lies?"

I'll be honest. Yes, they were.

Before : Outdated info, wrong procedures, features that didn't exist... "Where's this setting?" "This feature doesn't work..." That's because the docs were lying to you Sorry about that!

Now : Complete overhaul! Everything is true now! Quick Start Guide With screenshots so you won't get lost Actual screenshots from the app Configuration Guide Every setting explained in detail No more "what does this do?" moments Troubleshooting Common issues and solutions "No audio" "Subtitles not showing" All solutions documented!



New Documentation System

In-app browser for comfortable reading Help → Usage for instant access Full Japanese/English support Images actually display now! (fixed in v2.0.6.2)



Other Fixes

Fixed port error when reopening settings dialog

Fixed font settings group box display issues

Fixed original text display option during translation

Fixed NVIDIA engines not launching in some environments

Fixed various UI layout glitches

Completely resolved documentation build system image path issues

Try These Right Now!

Talk for a loooong time with ReazonSpeech "So, as I was saying, on this fine day..." - it'll catch every word! Customize your fonts Find the perfect font for YOUR stream Boost visibility with stroke settings Readable subtitles on any background Check out the new documentation Help → Usage to open it up

"Wow, this is actually helpful!" - you, probably

LiveCap v2.0.6 - The Truth Update The "3-second wall" and "lying docs" are history. True freedom starts now.