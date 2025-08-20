Features
ReazonSpeech: Infinite Possibilities Unlocked! 🎉
The 3-second wall has been utterly demolished.
ReazonSpeech finally supports long-form speech recognition!
Before: Recognition cuts off after 3 seconds... it was a sad existence
Now: Perfect recognition for 1 minute, 5 minutes, however long you want!
How? We cleverly split audio every 30 seconds
0.9-second overlap prevents sentence breaks
Processing speed remains lightning fast!
"ReazonSpeech is fast but only for short sentences..."
Not anymore, buddy.
Font Customization Goes Pro! 🎨
Paint your subtitles in YOUR colors!
System Fonts: FULLY UNLEASHED
Every font on your PC is now available!
Gaming fonts? Comic Sans? Gothic? BRING IT ON!
Preview shows you exactly how it'll look
Stroke (Outline) Settings
Width: 0-10 pixels of pure customization
Color: Pick any color to make subtitles pop against any background
Works on white backgrounds AND black backgrounds!
Separate Settings for Original & Translated Text
Japanese in "Meiryo", English in "Arial" - mix and match however you like
Different sizes and colors for each? You got it.
Pro streamers' dreams come true.
Changes & Fixes
Settings Screen Doesn't Crash Anymore!
Access Violation errors? What are those, tasty snacks?
QWebEngineView issues completely obliterated
Nothing to fear anymore!
WebSocket Connection: ROCK SOLID
Remember those "infinite reload" issues with OBS?
Yeah, we fixed that.
Port conflicts? Auto-avoided now.
Your subtitles will never cut out mid-stream again!
NVIDIA Engines: DRAMATICALLY EVOLVED! 🚀
Industry-leading accuracy just got better.
Parakeet TDT 0.6B → v3
The king of English recognition evolves further!
WER 6.05% - First to break the 7% barrier
"Is this even human-level?"
Might actually be MORE accurate than humans.
AMI meeting test: WER 11.16%
Business meeting transcription? Perfect.
Canary 1B Flash → v2
Multilingual recognition POWERED UP!
Comprehensively outperforms Whisper Large-v3
German, French, Spanish
Smooth recognition in any language!
Documentation Got Real! 📚
"Wait, the old docs were lies?"
I'll be honest. Yes, they were.
Before: Outdated info, wrong procedures, features that didn't exist...
"Where's this setting?" "This feature doesn't work..."
That's because the docs were lying to you
Sorry about that!
Now: Complete overhaul! Everything is true now!
Quick Start Guide
With screenshots so you won't get lost
Actual screenshots from the app
Configuration Guide
Every setting explained in detail
No more "what does this do?" moments
Troubleshooting
Common issues and solutions
"No audio" "Subtitles not showing"
All solutions documented!
New Documentation System
In-app browser for comfortable reading
Help → Usage for instant access
Full Japanese/English support
Images actually display now! (fixed in v2.0.6.2)
Other Fixes
Fixed port error when reopening settings dialog
Fixed font settings group box display issues
Fixed original text display option during translation
Fixed NVIDIA engines not launching in some environments
Fixed various UI layout glitches
Completely resolved documentation build system image path issues
Try These Right Now!
Talk for a loooong time with ReazonSpeech
"So, as I was saying, on this fine day..." - it'll catch every word!
Customize your fonts
Find the perfect font for YOUR stream
Boost visibility with stroke settings
Readable subtitles on any background
Check out the new documentation
Help → Usage to open it up
"Wow, this is actually helpful!" - you, probably
LiveCap v2.0.6 - The Truth Update The "3-second wall" and "lying docs" are history. True freedom starts now.
Changed files in this update