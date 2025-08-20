Added ranks and profession info
Added birds, spawning at some locations
Added new quests
Added more ore nodes for mining
Added more patrolling NPCs
Added a new NPC type, for improved performance
Added destructible barrel and crates
Updated blood effects
Several miscellaneous improvements
Early Access Patch 3.3.5.1
Update notes via Steam Community
