Major 20 August 2025 Build 19670321 Edited 20 August 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added ranks and profession info

  • Added birds, spawning at some locations

  • Added new quests

  • Added more ore nodes for mining

  • Added more patrolling NPCs

  • Added a new NPC type, for improved performance

  • Added destructible barrel and crates

  • Updated blood effects

  • Several miscellaneous improvements

