20 August 2025 Build 19670256 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the first patch for Once a Pawn a King!


It's a quick fix to some of the issues players experienced on launch.
We are trying to patch every problem as quickly as possible! If you encounter any problems or bugs please reach out to us here on Steam or in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/VsfGgQADMQ

Patch Notes:

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

  • Winning a combat room now rewards players with 10 Insperation

  • Capturing (killing) an enemy piece now restores 10 Mana

👾 BUG FIXES 👾

  • Elite - Mini bosses no longer freeze when reaching the edge of the board

  • "Peas" Figure is working properly now (Increases army size)

  • Fixed minor visual bugs

We hope you guys enjoy this update - we're already working on the next one!

