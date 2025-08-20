You can also assign the middle or side mouse buttons.

This can be convenient, for example, to shoot a regular bullet by pressing LMB, and a special one - by pressing RMB.

Now in the settings you can assign mouse buttons to different actions.

Now destroying command tanks will cause a red flag to appear on the location. Pick it up to receive an inspiration bonus.

Added the ability to select inspiration bonuses in the level editor.

After one of the previous updates, bonus shops appeared very rarely on the map. Instead, most shops only sold insignias. Fixed.

When the player pressed different direction buttons chaotically, the tank could start shooting sideways. Fixed.

Sometimes the player’s tank could be trapped by enemies, making it impossible to leave the cell. We made adjustments that significantly reduce the likelihood of such situations (or even completely eliminate them).

If after gaining experience the player entered the war heroes screen or the military cemetery, this led to the loss of upgrade levels. Fixed.

When the player pressed the battle button on the map and then started scrolling the map, the tank could fail to reach the start of the level and the battle did not begin. Fixed.

If you had the “+1 tank” bonus and the enemy destroyed your headquarters, the message showed that your tank was destroyed. Fixed.

The achievement “Slow and Steady Wins the Race” could be awarded when the player switched to the second lane, even without avoidng the cities. Fixed.