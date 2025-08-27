Greetings, everyone!
We’re excited to share some great news – a brand new update is ready! Before we release it to the public, though, we'd like to let you, our dearest community, test it a bit first.
The testing is happening on a beta branch on Steam. To access the Open Beta branch, head to your Steam Library, right-click Space Rangers HD: A War Apart, left-click Properties, left-click Betas and from the drop-down menu select the option "public_beta". Your Steam client will then download the Content Update.
If you happen to find any bugs or issues with the current version of the game, please, report them here on our Steam forums.
Thank you!
Bug fixes:
Graphic resolution list now works correctly
Fixed a bug causing flagship to repair equipment even if galactic tech level wasn’t high enough
Special congrats texts now display correctly after capturing systems for pirates or upgrading equipment at Dominion
Fixed a bug when combat programs weren’t given to player after destroying Bertors
Fixed a bug with opaque windows at Shadow of the empire’s bridge
Fixed a bug when portal generator could work incorrectly if some loot marked for picking up by player was present at the system, now pick up list is cleared after landing
Fixed a bug causing coalition war operation not to work properly at very long playtime (over 179 years)
Fixed several issues at “Musical Festival” quest
Fixed various text mistakes and mistypes
Changed depots in public_beta branch