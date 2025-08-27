This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, everyone!

We’re excited to share some great news – a brand new update is ready! Before we release it to the public, though, we'd like to let you, our dearest community, test it a bit first.

The testing is happening on a beta branch on Steam. To access the Open Beta branch, head to your Steam Library, right-click Space Rangers HD: A War Apart, left-click Properties, left-click Betas and from the drop-down menu select the option "public_beta". Your Steam client will then download the Content Update.

If you happen to find any bugs or issues with the current version of the game, please, report them here on our Steam forums.

Thank you!

Bug fixes: