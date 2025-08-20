1.5.3.5
- Fanart update (155 new fanarts)
- BRAWL BAR: Ad on the roo seat couldn't be obtained if we failed to get it before the end of the game.
- BRAWL BAR: "Hot Juice" item added to vending machine, makes you "numb to pain for 60 seconds", meaning reduced hitstun and not knocked out.
- BRAWL BAR: "Flowing water" and "Flowing honey" items now have a shield icon on them to make it more clear they're for defense.
- BRAWL BAR: New "Overkill energy" item added to vending machine, gives infinite strength for 30 seconds then kills you.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Renamed "options" and "delete" to be shorter.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed missing Brok boxer icon when creating mod.
- BRAWL BAR: Standalone version: Obstacle for crates sprite was missing.
- BRAWL BAR: Difficulty of some challenges slightly adjusted.
- BRAWL BAR: Added keys instructions for "fast back on feet" when playing with keyboard/mouse
- BRAWL BAR: Removed display of a tutorial about "quick select" for Boxer brok tutorial phase
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed: If loading a save from the main game with Graff and continue to the bar from main menu, it wasn't possible to talk with NPCs.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed: Removed "Missed!" display when collecting food or the "service" challenge.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed: Two bonus challenges couldn't be played with the chosen player character.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed: Character mod for Graff reverted to Graff sprites in adventure mode.
- Special attack incorrectly resetted attack boosts when it ends.
