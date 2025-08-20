Major Changes:
-Save problem on the second half of the game fixed.
-Optimization improvements.
Minor Changes:
-Graphic preset bug fixed.
-Unbalanced music levels fixed.
-Minor changes on some puzzle enivorments.
-UI improvements.
-Overall minor user experience improvements.
