 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19670082 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Major Changes:

-Save problem on the second half of the game fixed.
-Optimization improvements.

Minor Changes:

-Graphic preset bug fixed.
-Unbalanced music levels fixed.
-Minor changes on some puzzle enivorments.
-UI improvements.
-Overall minor user experience improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3797071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link