Descend deep below the surface and uncover a new world of power!

Power Up Your Items! Use ingots and materials to craft items, making them incredibly powerful. Find rare recipes and unlock their full potential.

Craft Items! Unlock Recipes through monster drops or purchase some recipes in the shop! Craft Recipes using resources!

Socket Gems into Items! Craft Gems and Socket them into items to unlock your items full potential!

Descend the Mine! Go deeper and deeper into the mine, facing new challenges and discovering more valuable resources the further down you go.

Find Recipes! New item and gem recipes are found in the Crafting Coin shop or monster drops. Seek them out to create powerful new equipment and upgrades.

Mining Quests! Complete Mining Quests to unlock Crafting Coins used to purchase upgrades, recipes, and more!

Compete on the Leaderboard! Challenge other players to see who has the most powerful mine and can descend the furthest. Prove your mining mastery!

Upgrade Miners! Increase your mining efficiency by upgrading your miners. They'll help you extract resources faster and more effectively.