Major 20 August 2025 Build 19670071 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Descend deep below the surface and uncover a new world of power!

  • Power Up Your Items! Use ingots and materials to craft items, making them incredibly powerful. Find rare recipes and unlock their full potential.

  • Craft Items! Unlock Recipes through monster drops or purchase some recipes in the shop! Craft Recipes using resources!

  • Socket Gems into Items! Craft Gems and Socket them into items to unlock your items full potential!

  • Descend the Mine! Go deeper and deeper into the mine, facing new challenges and discovering more valuable resources the further down you go.

  • Find Recipes! New item and gem recipes are found in the Crafting Coin shop or monster drops. Seek them out to create powerful new equipment and upgrades.

  • Mining Quests! Complete Mining Quests to unlock Crafting Coins used to purchase upgrades, recipes, and more!

  • Compete on the Leaderboard! Challenge other players to see who has the most powerful mine and can descend the furthest. Prove your mining mastery!

  • Upgrade Miners! Increase your mining efficiency by upgrading your miners. They'll help you extract resources faster and more effectively.

  • Unlock Mining Power! Progress through the new mining system to unlock special abilities and passive bonuses that will aid you on your journey.


Updated UI


We've given the UI a fresh coat of paint to make navigating the game, especially the new mining systems, a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Grow Defense Depot Windows Depot 1083602
Windows Depot 1083606
