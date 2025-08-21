Changelog:

Continued work on improving the terrain near the abandoned laboratory in the “Big Village” location.



In the “Foothills” location, we revised the “Radio” anomalies on the Black Sunset side: the chances of crashing into a wall at the teleport exit are now much lower, and using the radio anomalies has become more convenient, just like on the Confederation’s entry side.



Added warnings about dangerous zones in various locations, to make it clearer where you cannot go and why your character would be killed there.



Low-level players around Solnechny will now be able to find a small note about the Watchers inhabiting the MTE.



Pressing the “spacebar” now allows your character to surface and catch their breath when underwater.



Significantly reduced the waiting time for bites while fishing. Now the fish will start biting faster.



The clan member list can now be visible to all clan members, not just leaders and deputies. In some cases, the list may not be available immediately for new clan members. They will need to re-enter the game.



Fighters of the “Confederation” and “Black Sunset” factions, as well as steadfast loners, set aside their old disagreements and once again united against a common enemy – the cybernetic wolf RW-01. Thanks to their combined efforts, RW-01 has been defeated!As for the Biker, he has collected the required number of chrome bolts, and with such a surplus that it’s clearly enough for a new batch of motorcycles! Enough to last an entire year!The “Quench The Thirst with Gasoline!” event has come to an end, and the Biker has left the area. Along with him, the chrome bolts and amulets have also disappeared.But we’ve also made a number of improvements and changes to the game.The servers are stopped for the update, so please update your game client!