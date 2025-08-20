A few more fixes.
Added dungeon name and floor to the dungeon screen
Fixed items losing their affixes when loading a game
Fixed being stuck on floor 8 unable to descend
Fixed bugs affecting condition durations (Start of Turn, End of Next Turn)
Fixed a bug affecting enemy initiative modifiers on skills
Fixed a bug causing enemies to still not respect minimum initiative
Fixed dungeon party state not updating often enough
Fixed missing stat display name for 'Stunned'
