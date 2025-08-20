A few more fixes.



Added dungeon name and floor to the dungeon screen

Fixed items losing their affixes when loading a game

Fixed being stuck on floor 8 unable to descend

Fixed bugs affecting condition durations (Start of Turn, End of Next Turn)

Fixed a bug affecting enemy initiative modifiers on skills

Fixed a bug causing enemies to still not respect minimum initiative

Fixed dungeon party state not updating often enough

Fixed missing stat display name for 'Stunned'