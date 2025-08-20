 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19669926 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Paid costumes are now available for purchase.

  • You can preview and try on costumes, but purchases must be completed in the Bcoin Shop.

  • Since the system is still lacking in many ways, we will temporarily offer Bcoins with a 1+1 promotion.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2131551
