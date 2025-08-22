Hello everyone, the weekly update of Demonic Mahjong is now live! This update not only adds the new feature of automatic selling of offerings when ready to win but also fully fixes bugs such as Olden pattern calculations and BOSS skills. At the same time, it optimizes the backpack information display effect, adjusts the battle mechanism, and even enhances the values of some figurines and relics~

Details of this update are as follows:

New Additions:

Added the function of automatic selling of offerings after getting ready to win.

Added display of players' basic information in the backpack interface: in-game gold earned, out-of-game gold earned, shop discounts, number of tile swaps, number of tiles drawn per round, total number of tiles drawn, and Hu Slot.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the calculation issue of Olden: Double Helix pattern.

Fixed the issue where tiles with Demon Spirit couldn't form Olden: Seven Stars.

Fixed the calculation issue of the Perfect Uniformity pattern.

Fixed the incorrect calculation of High Tiles and Low Tiles on the backpack hover page during battles.

Fixed the tile-splitting issue when displaying the large pattern Nine Gates.

Fixed the inconsistency of spirits between the in-battle backpack hover page and the opened backpack page.

Fixed the issue where Meng Po boss's active skill "Brewing" deducts soul power twice.

Fixed the issue where the Virtue Judge character couldn't receive rewards in a draw.

Fixed the issue where Olden: One Million Koku didn't trigger.

Fixed the incorrect effect of Paperweight, which reduced the boss's base score.

Optimization Content: