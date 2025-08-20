 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19669917 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of fixed bugs:

  • Added more lights

  • Increased impact of ratings on customer numbers

  • Added more components for single-component products

  • Fixed city lights not switching on when loading save at end of day

  • Fixed music/sound volume after loading city scene

  • Fixed bin collisions and yellow bins near walls

  • Fixed issue where after loading the game with the closed palette, it was cheaper than before

  • Refreshed incorrect tool condition on load

  • Fixed issue with closing shop without shelves

  • Fixed area painting in upgraded zones

  • Fixed summary error

  • Fixed keybindings visually resetting

  • Added game icon

Build 0,83

Changed files in this update

Depot 3589511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link