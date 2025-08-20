List of fixed bugs:
Added more lights
Increased impact of ratings on customer numbers
Added more components for single-component products
Fixed city lights not switching on when loading save at end of day
Fixed music/sound volume after loading city scene
Fixed bin collisions and yellow bins near walls
Fixed issue where after loading the game with the closed palette, it was cheaper than before
Refreshed incorrect tool condition on load
Fixed issue with closing shop without shelves
Fixed area painting in upgraded zones
Fixed summary error
Fixed keybindings visually resetting
Added game icon
Build 0,83
