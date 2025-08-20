 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19669866 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- "Relic Vault" feature implemented, allows players to store Relics and Sigils (find in the Sentinel Link UI, future update will add option to drop relics/sigils directly from the vault)
- New players are greeted by Sentinel at the main menu
- Main menu VAGRIENT Games Discord server link button added
- Main menu Plabs_ content creator Twitch profile link button added
- Character dialogue portrait art added
- Phased Dash tip now has a video clip to assist and show new players how to chain the ability
- Can skip intro cutscene
- Intro cutscene story dialogue text added
- Added player feedback messages when interacting with universe and UI

