Patch Notes:

- "Relic Vault" feature implemented, allows players to store Relics and Sigils (find in the Sentinel Link UI, future update will add option to drop relics/sigils directly from the vault)

- New players are greeted by Sentinel at the main menu

- Main menu VAGRIENT Games Discord server link button added

- Main menu Plabs_ content creator Twitch profile link button added

- Character dialogue portrait art added

- Phased Dash tip now has a video clip to assist and show new players how to chain the ability

- Can skip intro cutscene

- Intro cutscene story dialogue text added

- Added player feedback messages when interacting with universe and UI