Kill the Brickman is my answer to a very important question, "What more could I add to a turn-based rogue-like?"
The world has been invaded by the Brickmen, and you’ll need to grab a gun to shoot your way to safety. Build your own bullet-blasting loadouts by combining relics, clip layouts, and bizarre bullets that explode, corrode, and multiply. Every run is a new experiment. Every build is a puzzle. Every bullet is a brick-busting tool to bring home the bank.
Watch our weird new trailer, and if you like what you see, pick it up for 10% off on Steam!
Game Features
- Completing missions from the Intergalactic Bounty Board to save your home
- Combine brick break mechanics with deck building tactics
- Choose your Gun, load up on Clips, Relics, and Bullets, and craft your perfect build in the Shop!
- B͛⦚R͛⦚R͛⦚R͛⦚R͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚S͛⦚S͛⦚S͛⦚S͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚ Each with unique effect, strange visual and nonsensical chaos
- Unlock new Guns, Relics and Bullets as you progress!
- Embark on a quick run in handcrafted Location Mode!
This is a game by Doonutsaur Games and presented by poncle, the folks who made Vampire Survivors, who I sent an email to earlier in the year to see if they’d like to help us publish the game. I’m pleased to say they loved it, and here we are!
Kill the Brickman started as a fun project during a gamejam, where I wanted to create something with satisfying basic mechanics and doesn’t rely on the typical three choice roguelike formula but still offers interesting build paths.
Once the idea of using bricks to add in some Breakout-style gameplay happened, things finally started to take shape with FACES.
A big part of this game is designing the different Brickmen. Each Brickman has its own unique ability, inspired by real life. Some come from my daily commute on the NYC subway, which led to Brickmen like the Smelly Brickman, the Snoring Brickman, and the Brick Mouse.
Don’t forget you can also grab a bunch of Community Items while playing the game. You can learn more about how they work here.
I’d like to thank Luca and the team at poncle for their amazing support during development. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the poncle Discord and social channels (as well as Steam forums) so be sure to let us know what you think!
- Alvin, Doonutsaur Games