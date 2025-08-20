 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19669619 Edited 20 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
We've fixed several achievements that were not unlocking correctly, including Against the Machine, Camisa 10, Bells and Whistles, and Beginning to Believe. Players should now be able to earn these upon meeting the requirements.

The bug that allowed Crowtime to be unlocked early has been resolved. The total number of tapes in the game has also been updated to 19, correcting a previous error.

Dialogue text has been cleaned up, Additionally, we have addressed a visual bug where wings would sometimes persist on screen after certain cutscenes. The eye icon, which was mistakenly remaining visible at all times, has also been fixed.

Thank you all for the support!

Depot 3067621
