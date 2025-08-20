We've fixed several achievements that were not unlocking correctly, including Against the Machine, Camisa 10, Bells and Whistles, and Beginning to Believe. Players should now be able to earn these upon meeting the requirements.



The bug that allowed Crowtime to be unlocked early has been resolved. The total number of tapes in the game has also been updated to 19, correcting a previous error.



Dialogue text has been cleaned up, Additionally, we have addressed a visual bug where wings would sometimes persist on screen after certain cutscenes. The eye icon, which was mistakenly remaining visible at all times, has also been fixed.



Thank you all for the support!