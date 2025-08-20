Pupultas!
Another update is out — this time it adds more options to customize your creations in Map Editor. Change attributes of buildings and troops (both yours and enemy’s), create spawners, choose from new objectives, set up narrative with new message triggers, and use new zones to fine-tune your maps. As always, the full list of changes is under the cut.
Also, gamescom starts today! Visit our booth if you happen to be there, try out Diplomacy is Not an Option and get the game on Steam at a 55% discount till August 27th.
And don’t miss our bundle with The Scouring, a classic RTS where heroes play an important role and which also has tons of customization options. Bundles provide an additional discount!
DetailsUpdate 1.0.69_r
Features
- Changing parameters of object types in Map Editor. Now in the Main Settings window you can change different parameters of troops and buildings (HP, damage, movement speed, building/hiring cost etc.). Enemy buildings can be set up to spawn (or not to spawn) chosen enemies on selected triggers (on time passed, on player’s forces appearing in a certain radius, on damage received). Changes in the window will affect all objects of the same type on the map;
- Changing parameters of a selected on a map building in Map Editor. A selected building in Map Editor now has a Change Properties of a Selected Building button that opens a separate window, where you can change some parameters. Additionally, there you can set up enemy buildings to spawn (or not to spawn) troops on selected triggers. Changes made there will not affect other buildings of the same type on the map, but only the changed building! However, custom parameters will be copied too when copying the building (Ctrl+C by default);
- Messages for in-game events. A new button is added to the left side of the screen in Map Editor, which opens a window where you can set up messages to appear on certain events:
- A message on a building completed;
- A message on a unit hired;
- A message on a building/a unit lost;
- A message on an enemy building destructed/a unit killed;
- A message on player’s troops arriving in a certain area;
- New Zones are added in Map Editor, expanding options to restrict resource spawn:
- Cliff Resources-free Zone;
- Water Resources-free Zone;
- Stone-free Zone;
- Iron-free Zone;
- Infinite Stone Sources-free Zone;
- Infinite Iron Sources-free Zone;
- Fish-free Zone;
- Enemy ships are added in Map Editor (can be placed only on water):
- Samreignian warship;
- The Black Flagship (a unique object);
- Victory and Defeat screens are updated;
- When creating a map in Map Editor you can now choose an option to fill it with Plains;
- Beside other resources, the top panel in Map Editor now shows the amount of citizens required to fill all workplaces when launching a map;
- Mission Objectives window now also shows the selected difficulty of a mission;
- Improved the behaviour of the Hold command. If Hold order was chained in a command queue (when holding Shift) then the order activates and troops stop moving at the end of their path;
- Projectiles interact better now with buildings under construction and no more collide with unfinished parts of buildings;
- Added an option to change hotkeys for free camera movement (hold mouse wheel by default) and free camera rotation (Ctrl + hold mouse wheel by default);
- Added an option to change action on pressing mouse wheel;
- Loading screen tips now show correct controls set up by a player (instead of the default ones);
- Multiple UI/UX fixes and improvements (primarily in Map Editor);
- Multiple SFX improvements (primarily in Map Editor);
- In campaign missions with infinite attacking waves (e.g. Off we go, My Lord!) on difficulties Ultra-Hardcore and Pure Insanity enemies no longer receive HP increase after a certain day;
- Bug, when a certain number of troops in a stretched line formation would not form ranks correctly;
- Controls now work correctly in Map Editor (they didn’t. At all);
- Sarranga spies who infiltrated King’s forces in Endless Mode map Gorge of Perdition were dealt with;
- Rare bug when the Heffalump at the start of The "Simple" Way mission could run off instead of attacking the Town Hall;
- Some localization fixes.
Yours, the Door 407 dev team
