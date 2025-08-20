Added new tabs to the codex to show weapons, protocols, specials, gems, and resonance effects

Reworked navigation to address the freezing that was occurring at the end of waves

[*] Introduced damage type iconography, work in progress though, still updating tooltips



Note:

There was a race condition causing the game to occasionally lock up at the end of waves. I have fully reworked navigation to prevent these lockups. I encourage everyone to spam buttons and do things that could cause weird navigation behaviors. Keep your eye out for double presentation of menus and things of that sort.



Part of the codex changes requires building a more concrete system around how resonance effects are determined, so hit those hard to make sure you're still seeing all the effects work correctly.