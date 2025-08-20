 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19669581 Edited 20 August 2025 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new tabs to the codex to show weapons, protocols, specials, gems, and resonance effects
  • Reworked navigation to address the freezing that was occurring at the end of waves
    • [*] Introduced damage type iconography, work in progress though, still updating tooltips

    Note:
    There was a race condition causing the game to occasionally lock up at the end of waves. I have fully reworked navigation to prevent these lockups. I encourage everyone to spam buttons and do things that could cause weird navigation behaviors. Keep your eye out for double presentation of menus and things of that sort.

    Part of the codex changes requires building a more concrete system around how resonance effects are determined, so hit those hard to make sure you're still seeing all the effects work correctly.

    Changed files in this update

