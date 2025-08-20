Survivors,
We’ve rolled out a new update with important improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes based on your feedback. This patch makes survival on the island more fair, faster, and smoother. Here’s what’s new:
⚔️ Gameplay Changes
Death Item Loss Adjusted
Previously, all of your items were lost upon death. Now, only certain categories are dropped (e.g. sticks and common resources), while valuable crafted tools such as axes remain with you.
Equipped Item Persistence
When you die, the item you were holding will no longer fall from your hand. This ensures a smoother respawn and prevents unnecessary frustration.
💰 Economy & Balance
Price Rebalancing
We’ve adjusted the in-game economy. Items found on the island now sell for higher prices, making progression more rewarding and fair.
Faster Item Pickup
The time it takes to pick up items from the ground has been reduced. Gathering feels snappier, and the overall pace of the game is now faster and more enjoyable.
🔊 Bug Fixes
Sound Issues Fixed
Several audio glitches have been resolved, including overlapping or missing sounds during certain actions.
Community-Reported Bugs
Thanks to your reports, we tracked down and fixed multiple minor bugs across the game. Keep the feedback coming!
🔮 Looking Ahead
This update also lays the groundwork for upcoming content. We’re preparing new features and mechanics for future updates — stay tuned for more details soon.
🧭 Your feedback shapes Project Cobalt.
Join the discussion on our Discord and let us know what you’d like to see next!
🌴 Survive the unknown. Adapt. Overcome.
🧪 Project Cobalt – Patch Notes
