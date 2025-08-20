 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19669525 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The Raven:

Win as the last survivor. You can temporarily leave meetings to kill specific roles. You gain the ability to kill outside of meetings if all ducks are dead.


Ability:

  • During the voting phase, leave the meeting to hunt a designated target:

    • Success: Target is eliminated in the meeting.

    • Fail: Return to the meeting empty-handed.

  • If all Ducks are eliminated, the Raven gains the ability to kill outside of meetings.


The Raven Hunt

If the Raven reaches the final 3 players:

  • Transforms into an astral-like form and becomes invincible.

  • A timer begins. Raven is tasked to kill all remaining players before it runs out.

  • Success: Raven wins. Fail: Raven is eliminated; other win conditions are checked.


Special Notes

  • Immune to Assassin’s meeting kills.

  • Can still hear and speak in meetings while exploring.

  • Can track bodies to call meetings or gather intel.

  • Can traverse through walls at a reduced speed.


UI Improvements / Adjustments

  • Info panel now defaults to the Role tab while in-game for faster access.

  • Stalker Arrow is now white for visibility.

  • Navigation Arrows:

    • Task arrows now use optimal pathing.

    • Role arrows (e.g., Stalker, Serial Killer, Dueling Dodo, Vulture) keep direct pathing.


Bug Fixes & Optimizations

  • Meeting Screen:

    • Fixed issue where two bodies could be flagged as reported.

    • Fixed bug where dead players’ banners appeared yellow as if talking. Now correctly darkened.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Goose Goose Duck Content Depot 1568591
macOS English Goose Goose Duck OSX Depot 1568592
