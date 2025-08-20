

The Raven:

Win as the last survivor. You can temporarily leave meetings to kill specific roles. You gain the ability to kill outside of meetings if all ducks are dead.



Ability:

During the voting phase, leave the meeting to hunt a designated target: Success: Target is eliminated in the meeting. Fail: Return to the meeting empty-handed.

If all Ducks are eliminated, the Raven gains the ability to kill outside of meetings.



The Raven Hunt

If the Raven reaches the final 3 players:

Transforms into an astral-like form and becomes invincible .

A timer begins. Raven is tasked to kill all remaining players before it runs out.

Success: Raven wins. Fail: Raven is eliminated; other win conditions are checked.



Special Notes

Immune to Assassin’s meeting kills.

Can still hear and speak in meetings while exploring.

Can track bodies to call meetings or gather intel.

Can traverse through walls at a reduced speed.



UI Improvements / Adjustments

Info panel now defaults to the Role tab while in-game for faster access.

Stalker Arrow is now white for visibility.

Navigation Arrows : Task arrows now use optimal pathing. Role arrows (e.g., Stalker, Serial Killer, Dueling Dodo, Vulture) keep direct pathing.





Bug Fixes & Optimizations